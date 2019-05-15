|
HOUSE Yvonne Ann Passed away peacefully 11.05.2019 Aged 82 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of NEVILLE (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to CHRISTINE, NEVILLE, MARGARET and TONY, JOANNE and RICK (dec'd), PETER (dec'd) and MARCIA. A much loved grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt. A loved and respected member of the HOOKER and HOUSE FAMILIES. Family and Friends of YVONNE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this THURSDAY, 16.5.2019 at 2:30pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019