Yvonne Joan JONES

Yvonne Joan JONES Notice
JONES (Nee: Sanderson) Yvonne Joan Late of Swansea

Formerly Caves Beach

and Cessnock

Passed peacefully at home surrounded

by Her loving family

12th March, 2019

Aged 79 Years



Dearly loved wife of Ray. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karyn & Tony, Debbie & Mick, and Sue. Loved and adored Nan of Tracey & Corran, Dean, Christopher & Nicole, Ryan & Billie-Jo, Andrew, Kayla & Luke, Breanna & Corey, Alanah & Jackson. Proud Great Nan of Luke, Bella, Dillon, Maddy, Ava, Georgia, Cooper, and 'Baby A'. Treasured sister-in-law, aunt and cousin of her family.



Yvonne had one request, everyone to wear bright coloured attire.



The family and friends of Yvonne are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Monday 18th March, 2019 service commencing at 10am. A burial will immediately follow at Catherine Hill Bay Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Yvonne, donations to 'Leukemia Foundation' may be made at the service.



'Dearly Loved,

Forever Missed'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
