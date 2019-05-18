|
|
MURRAY ZITA MAREE Passed away peacefully on
13th May 2019
Late of Maryville
Formerly of Hamilton
Aged 75 Years
Beloved wife of Terry (dec'd). Loving mother and mother in law of Andrew, Daniel and Joanna. Loving Nonna to Georgia and Camille. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends.
Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of ZITA'S Life on TUESDAY, 21st May 2019 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 10:00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019