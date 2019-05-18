Home
ZITA MAREE MURRAY

MURRAY ZITA MAREE Passed away peacefully on

13th May 2019

Late of Maryville

Formerly of Hamilton

Aged 75 Years



Beloved wife of Terry (dec'd). Loving mother and mother in law of Andrew, Daniel and Joanna. Loving Nonna to Georgia and Camille. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends.



Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of ZITA'S Life on TUESDAY, 21st May 2019 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 10:00am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
