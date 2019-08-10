|
|
JOLLY Adam Roy Morris Passed away
29th July, 2019
Aged 36 Years
Loving father of Taj. Much loved son of Toni, Graham and Christine. Loving brother of Aimee, and Dee-Anne. Loved grandson of Margaret and Barry, and Margaret and Jimmy. Nephew of Lincoln, Robbie and Michael, Mark and Jen.
The family and friends of Adam are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend this Wednesday 14th August, 2019. Service commencing at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made at the service for Beyond Blue in Adam's memory.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019