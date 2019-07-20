Home
Adele JAMES

Adele JAMES Notice
JAMES Adele 'Dell'

Late of Wallsend

Passed away

17th July 2019

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved wife of Bert (dec'd). Much loved mother of Paul, Gail, Graeme, Louise and their families. Adored Mamma of her 8 grand children and adored Great Mamma of her 6 and a half great grandchildren.



The family and friends of Dell are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street Wallsend on Tuesday 23rd July 2019. Service commencing at 12pm.



A special thankyou to the staff at Toronto Private hospital for their care of Dell and support to the family.



In lieu of flowers family request donations can be made at the service to Palliative Care.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019
