JAMES Adele 'Dell'
Late of Wallsend
Passed away
17th July 2019
Aged 91 years
Dearly loved wife of Bert (dec'd). Much loved mother of Paul, Gail, Graeme, Louise and their families. Adored Mamma of her 8 grand children and adored Great Mamma of her 6 and a half great grandchildren.
The family and friends of Dell are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street Wallsend on Tuesday 23rd July 2019. Service commencing at 12pm.
A special thankyou to the staff at Toronto Private hospital for their care of Dell and support to the family.
In lieu of flowers family request donations can be made at the service to Palliative Care.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019