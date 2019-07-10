|
|
PALMIERI (nee MAURO) Adriana Isidora Late of Hamilton
Aged 74 Years
Dearly loved wife of POALO. Much loved mother of WARREN and JOHN. Adored nonna of TAMSYN, KALILA, and ALLIRA. She will be sadly missed LUCIA and her extended family and wonderful friends.
Relatives and friends of ADRIANA are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hunter St Hamilton on FRIDAY 12th July 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. A Private Cremation will follow this service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 10, 2019