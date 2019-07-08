Home
AILEEN MARY COWLEY

AILEEN MARY COWLEY Notice
COWLEY (nee Mehan) AILEEN MARY

Late of Elermore Vale

Passed away peacefully

5th July 2019

Aged 87 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Colin Cowley. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Kym, and Christine. Loving Grandma of Glenn, Megan, Andrew, Katelyn, Jeff, Katie, Alex and her great grandchildren Emery, Ziva, Rafael, Laslow, Hugo, and Ivy. Loved sister, sister-in law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of AILEEN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 11th July 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 8, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.