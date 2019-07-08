|
|
COWLEY (nee Mehan) AILEEN MARY
Late of Elermore Vale
Passed away peacefully
5th July 2019
Aged 87 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Colin Cowley. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Kym, and Christine. Loving Grandma of Glenn, Megan, Andrew, Katelyn, Jeff, Katie, Alex and her great grandchildren Emery, Ziva, Rafael, Laslow, Hugo, and Ivy. Loved sister, sister-in law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of AILEEN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 11th July 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 8, 2019