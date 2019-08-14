|
COLLIER Alan Passed away peacefully 12.8.2019 Aged 83 years Late of Karuah Formerly of Raymond Terrace Beloved husband of BEVERLIE. Loving father & father-in-law of JACQUELINE & DARREN, and RICHARD. Stepfather to GRANT & LEINA, CRAIG (dec), DEANE, LEAH & JASON. Much loved granddad of BRITTANY & BROCK and poppy to KIRSTEN, MATTHEW, LEXIE, KODY, TAYLA, LACEE & NOAH. A dear brother, brother-in-law & uncle to the COLLIER and MOXEY Families & his faithful companion MOLLY. Relatives and Friends of AL are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Sturgeon St., Raymond Terrace this MONDAY 19.8.2019 at 11:00am. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Council may be left at the Church. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019