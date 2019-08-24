Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan PRATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan James PRATT

Add a Memory
Alan James PRATT Notice
PRATT Alan James Late of Belmont

Formerly of Adamstown Heights

Passed away

21st August 2019

Aged 71 years



Dearly loved husband of Lesley. Much loved father and father-in-law of Duncan and Tehani, Ashleigh and Bryan. Adored Pa of Indiana, Ivy, Memphis and Zachary. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Keith and Janette.



The family and friends of Alan are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont on Monday 26th August 2019. Service commencing at 3.00pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.