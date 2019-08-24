|
|
PRATT Alan James Late of Belmont
Formerly of Adamstown Heights
Passed away
21st August 2019
Aged 71 years
Dearly loved husband of Lesley. Much loved father and father-in-law of Duncan and Tehani, Ashleigh and Bryan. Adored Pa of Indiana, Ivy, Memphis and Zachary. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Keith and Janette.
The family and friends of Alan are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont on Monday 26th August 2019. Service commencing at 3.00pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019