CURTIS ALAN WALTER 'Curly'
Aged 87 years
of Maitland
Dearly loved husband of MONA (dec), father and father in law of LENNY (dec), VIRGINIA and GRAEME, KEN and CLARE, and TANYA. Grandfather of TIM, JOHN, BEN, MADDIE and JESS and loved member of the CURTIS, SCIFFER and WALLACE families. A gifted handyman to Maitland and a great mate to many.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Living Hope Maitland, Church of Christ, 1 Garnett Road, East Maitland on THURSDAY 25th July, 2019 at 11.00am. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers donations to the Rural Fire Service may be left at the church.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019