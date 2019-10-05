Home
ALEXANDER KACEV

ALEXANDER KACEV Notice
KACEV ALEXANDER (CANE)

Late of Adamstown

Aged 79 Years



Beloved husband of Gena. Dearly loved father and father in law of Jim and Jenny, Robert and Melinda. Adored dedo of Alexi, James, Bailey, Thomas, Abbey and Estella. Loving brother, brother in law and uncle of Dragan (dec), Boris, Lazar (dec), Tome and their families. Sadly missed by the Klochovski, Kotevski, Krkovski and Filipovski families.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend ALEXANDER'S(CANE'S) Funeral Service to be conducted at St Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church, School Street, Broadmeadow, this WEDNESDAY 9th October 2019 at 9.30am. Thence for interment at Sandgate Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
