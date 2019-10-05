|
KACEV ALEXANDER (CANE)
Late of Adamstown
Aged 79 Years
Beloved husband of Gena. Dearly loved father and father in law of Jim and Jenny, Robert and Melinda. Adored dedo of Alexi, James, Bailey, Thomas, Abbey and Estella. Loving brother, brother in law and uncle of Dragan (dec), Boris, Lazar (dec), Tome and their families. Sadly missed by the Klochovski, Kotevski, Krkovski and Filipovski families.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend ALEXANDER'S(CANE'S) Funeral Service to be conducted at St Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church, School Street, Broadmeadow, this WEDNESDAY 9th October 2019 at 9.30am. Thence for interment at Sandgate Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019