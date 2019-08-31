Home
Alexander Robert HARDES

Alexander Robert HARDES Notice
HARDES Alexander Robert 'Bob', 'Rajah', 'Digger'

Late of Wallsend

Formerly of Maryland

Passed away

27th August 2019

Aged 88 years



Dearly loved husband of Val (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Sue, Rob and Joanne, Steve and Julie. Adored Pop of Rebecca-Gay, Terri, Ashlee, Bec, Zachary, Daniel and Great Pop of Temperance. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and a great mate to many.



The family and friends of Bob are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 12 Harris Street Wallsend on Monday 2nd September 2019. Service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
