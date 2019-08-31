|
|
HARDES Alexander Robert 'Bob', 'Rajah', 'Digger'
Late of Wallsend
Formerly of Maryland
Passed away
27th August 2019
Aged 88 years
Dearly loved husband of Val (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Sue, Rob and Joanne, Steve and Julie. Adored Pop of Rebecca-Gay, Terri, Ashlee, Bec, Zachary, Daniel and Great Pop of Temperance. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and a great mate to many.
The family and friends of Bob are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 12 Harris Street Wallsend on Monday 2nd September 2019. Service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019