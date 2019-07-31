|
GREEN Alice Linette "Lyn" Passed away peacefully 26.07.2019 Aged 70 Years Late of Westhaven Masonic Hostel, Formerly of Hutton St., Apartments, West Cessnock Beloved daughter to LES (dec'd) and MARY GREEN. A dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt to RACHEL and KEVIN GILBERT, THERESA and GRAHAM BROWN and their FAMILIES. Family and Friends of LYN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. Luke's Anglican Church, Millfield this FRIDAY, 02.08.2019 at 11:00am; thence for interment in the Anglican Cemetery, Ellalong. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 31, 2019