|
|
DOUGHERTY Alice May Late of Waterview
Formerly of Eleebana
Passed peacefully
12th September 2019
In Her 100th Year
Dearly loved wife of The Late Esmond Dougherty. Much loved sister, sister-in-law, and aunt of her family, & extended family.
The family and friends of Alice are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Monday 23rd September 2019 service commencing at 10am.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Alice, donations to 'John Hunter Childrens Hospital', may be made at the service.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019