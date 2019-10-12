Home
Alice May PLUMRIDGE

Alice May PLUMRIDGE Notice
PLUMRIDGE Alice May Late of Swansea

Formerly of Catherine Hill Bay

Passed away

8th October 2019

Aged 85 years



Dearly loved wife of Jim (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry (dec'd), Joanne and Darren, and Kevin (dec'd). Loving Nan of Leanne, Lisa, Ian, Tony, Allan. Adored grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 14, great great grandmother of 3. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Wayne and Maureen, Joy and Rick.



The family and friends of Alice are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in Saint Peter's Anglican Church, 28 Josephson Street Swansea on Wednesday 16th October 2019. Service commencing at 10.00am



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
