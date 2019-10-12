|
|
PLUMRIDGE Alice May Late of Swansea
Formerly of Catherine Hill Bay
Passed away
8th October 2019
Aged 85 years
Dearly loved wife of Jim (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry (dec'd), Joanne and Darren, and Kevin (dec'd). Loving Nan of Leanne, Lisa, Ian, Tony, Allan. Adored grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 14, great great grandmother of 3. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Wayne and Maureen, Joy and Rick.
The family and friends of Alice are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in Saint Peter's Anglican Church, 28 Josephson Street Swansea on Wednesday 16th October 2019. Service commencing at 10.00am
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019