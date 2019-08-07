Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for ALLAN HERD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALLAN JAMES HERD

Add a Memory
ALLAN JAMES HERD Notice
HERD ALLAN JAMES

Late of Wallsend

Passed away peacefully

4th August 2019

Aged 88 years



Dearly loved husband of Dorothy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Janelle and Richard. Loving Pop of Matthew. Loved brother of Helen, brother-in-law of Barry and fond uncle of Shona, and Sue-Ellen.



The Family and Friends of ALLAN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Monday 12th August 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALLAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.