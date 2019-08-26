Home
REDDING, Allan 23.8.43 - 26.8.08 Today's the anniversary of the day that we lost you and for a time it felt as though our lives had ended too but loss has taught us many things and now we face each day with hope and happy memories to help us on our way. And though we're full of sadness, that you're no longer here, your influence still guides us and we still feel you near. What we shared will never die, it lives within our hearts, bringing strength and comfort, while we are apart. Until we meet again. Love Always and Missing You Dearly, Shirley, Sharyn, Craig, Megan and Brad. xxxxx



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 26, 2019
