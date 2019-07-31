|
|
WILLIAMS Allen Henry Late of Charlestown
Passed peacefully
25th July 2019
Aged 82 Years
Dearly loved husband of The Late Margaret Williams. Loving father and father-in-law of Susan, Kathryn, Carolyn and Andrew. Grandfather of Brooke, Brenton, Nathan, Jayden, Ashleigh, Ajali. Dear brother to Bronwyn.
The family and friends of Allen are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Monday 5th August 2019 service commencing at 12noon.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019