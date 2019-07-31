Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Henry WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Allen Henry WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS Allen Henry Late of Charlestown

Passed peacefully

25th July 2019

Aged 82 Years



Dearly loved husband of The Late Margaret Williams. Loving father and father-in-law of Susan, Kathryn, Carolyn and Andrew. Grandfather of Brooke, Brenton, Nathan, Jayden, Ashleigh, Ajali. Dear brother to Bronwyn.



The family and friends of Allen are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Monday 5th August 2019 service commencing at 12noon.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.