ROBERTS-RUSSELL (Nee: Smith) Allison Late of Cameron Park

Formerly of Tingira Heights

Passed peacefully surrounded

by Her loving family

24th September, 2019

Aged 53 Years



Dearly loved wife of Steven. Much loved mother of Paige, Dylan, Josh, Daniel, and their partners. Loved and adored daughter of Marina and Harry (dec'd) Smith. Cherished daughter-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt of her family. A treasured friend of so many.



The family and friends of Allison are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Tuesday 1st October, 2019 service commencing at 10am.



In Memory of Allison, flowers are appreciated, as she loved them, or donations to, 'HMRI- Cancer Research' may be made at the service.



'Forever in Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
