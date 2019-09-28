|
|
ROBERTS-RUSSELL (Nee: Smith) Allison Late of Cameron Park
Formerly of Tingira Heights
Passed peacefully surrounded
by Her loving family
24th September, 2019
Aged 53 Years
Dearly loved wife of Steven. Much loved mother of Paige, Dylan, Josh, Daniel, and their partners. Loved and adored daughter of Marina and Harry (dec'd) Smith. Cherished daughter-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt of her family. A treasured friend of so many.
The family and friends of Allison are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Tuesday 1st October, 2019 service commencing at 10am.
In Memory of Allison, flowers are appreciated, as she loved them, or donations to, 'HMRI- Cancer Research' may be made at the service.
'Forever in Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 28, 2019