More Obituaries for Alma EUSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Emily EUSTON

Alma Emily EUSTON Notice
EUSTON Alma Emily Late of Tarro

Passed away

3rd September, 2019

Almost 97 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late Jim Euston. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Esme and Peter, Lorraine and Allen. Loved Gran and Great Gran of their families. Loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Waterman and Euston families.



The family and friends of Alma are warmly invited to attend her Funeral, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend, this Monday 9th September, 2019. Service commencing at 2:30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
