|
|
EUSTON Alma Emily Late of Tarro
Passed away
3rd September, 2019
Almost 97 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late Jim Euston. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Esme and Peter, Lorraine and Allen. Loved Gran and Great Gran of their families. Loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Waterman and Euston families.
The family and friends of Alma are warmly invited to attend her Funeral, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend, this Monday 9th September, 2019. Service commencing at 2:30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019