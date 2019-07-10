|
|
GORDON ALMA 'nee COGGAN'
Formerly of Docker St
Marks Point
Passed away
4th July 2019
Aged 89 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Allan Gordon. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Leslie and Leslie, Lynda and Wayne. Loving grandmother & great-grandmother.
Family and friends of Alma are warmly invited to attend her Memorial Service in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Friday 12th July 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 10, 2019