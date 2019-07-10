Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for ALMA GORDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALMA GORDON

Add a Memory
ALMA GORDON Notice
GORDON ALMA 'nee COGGAN'

Formerly of Docker St

Marks Point

Passed away

4th July 2019

Aged 89 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Allan Gordon. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Leslie and Leslie, Lynda and Wayne. Loving grandmother & great-grandmother.



Family and friends of Alma are warmly invited to attend her Memorial Service in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Friday 12th July 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.