Andrew COCKLE

Andrew COCKLE Notice
COCKLE Andrew Late of Medowie

Passed peacefully

22nd July 2019

Aged 57 years



Treasured husband of Kellie. Adored father of India and Saraya. Dearly loved brother of Dolly. Loved son of Brian and Margaret (dec'd).



Family and friends of Andrew are warmly invited to attend a memorial service to celebrate his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Friday 2nd August 2019 commencing at 12.30pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to Feel the Magic may be made at the service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019
