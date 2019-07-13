Home
ANGELO FAVOS

ANGELO FAVOS Notice
FAVOS ANGELO Late of Kahibah

Aged 86 Years



Dearly loved husband of Angela. Much loved father and father-in-lw of Arthur and Dora, Vicki and Polyvios. Adored papou of Evan, James, Elia and Nicolas. Loving brother or Porta (dec), James (dec), Sam and Froso (dec). ANGELO will be sadly missed by all who knew him.



Relatives and Friends are invited to attend ANGELO'S Funeral Service at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Chuch, Streel St, Hamilton, this MONDAY 15th July 2019 at 10:00am. Followed by burial at Sandgate Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019
