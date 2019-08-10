|
|
KOTTAKIS ANNA (KYRANIA) Late of Hamilton
Aged 89 Years
Beloved wife of Ilias (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Marcos and Lynn, Mary and George, and John. Adored grandmother of Jon, Lee and Denise and great grandmother. Loving sister of Tony.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend ANNA'S Funeral Service at The Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, Steel St, Hamilton this MONDAY 12th August 2019 at 11:00am. Followed by burial at Sandgate Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019