Anne Elaine FREEMAN


1938 - 2019
Anne Elaine FREEMAN
FREEMAN (Nee: Kristensen) Anne Elaine 'Elaine'

Late of Valentine

Passed peacefully surrounded by Her loving family

3rd October, 2019

Aged 80 Years



Dearly loved wife of Maldon 'Mal'. Much loved mother of Wayne, Shane, Cherie, and Julie. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Ian & Dorothy, Pam and Stephen, David and Helen (dec), aunt of her family.



The family and friends of Elaine are advised that Her Funeral has taken place privately, at Her request.



'Forever Missed'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
