FREEMAN (Nee: Kristensen) Anne Elaine 'Elaine'
Late of Valentine
Passed peacefully surrounded by Her loving family
3rd October, 2019
Aged 80 Years
Dearly loved wife of Maldon 'Mal'. Much loved mother of Wayne, Shane, Cherie, and Julie. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Ian & Dorothy, Pam and Stephen, David and Helen (dec), aunt of her family.
The family and friends of Elaine are advised that Her Funeral has taken place privately, at Her request.
'Forever Missed'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019