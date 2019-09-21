|
KEEVERS ANNE Late of Cardiff Dearly loved daughter of Max and Joan Keevers. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Patricia, Michael and Marylou. Loving Aunty Anne to her nieces and nephews and friend to many. Relatives and friends of Anne are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Kevin's Catholic Church, Main Road Cardiff this Thursday morning 26th September 2019, Requiem Mass commencing at 10am. A private interment will follow at Scone Cemetery. Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019