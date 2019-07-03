Home
Anne Marion Fraser WOOD

Anne Marion Fraser WOOD Notice
WOOD (nee McMorran) Anne Marion Fraser Late of Fig Tree Point, Toronto

Formerly of Kilaben Bay,

Garden Suburb and Mayfield



Aged 83 Years



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Campbell and Sally, Catherine, Matthew and Effie. Treasured Nanna to Elizabeth, Sarah and Anna. Loving sister to Daphne, sister-in-law to Robyn and John. Adoring Aunt to Richard, Meredith, Andrew, Stuart and Bruce (dec'd) and Ian, Andrea and Alison and their families. Loved friend and former wife of Terry. A cherished and life long friend to many and will be dearly missed.



Relatives and friends of Anne are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life this FRIDAY 5th July 2019 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing 2pm.



May She Rest In Peace



In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Australia would be welcomed and greatly appreciated. Donation envelopes will be available at the service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019
