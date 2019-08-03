Home
Annette Joy VINCENT

Annette Joy VINCENT Notice
VINCENT (Nee: Drayton) Annette Joy Late of

Wallsend Aged Care

Formerly Merewether

Passed peacefully

25th July, 2019

Aged 76 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Michael Vincent. Loved and cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family.



The family and friends of Annette are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 7th August, 2019 service commencing at 12noon.



'At Peace'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
