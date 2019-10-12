|
|
McCRAE ANNETTE MARY 'ANNE' Late of Valentine and Medowie Formerly of Turramurra Aged 80 Years Dearly loved wife of Arthur (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ruth and Bernard. Loving stepmother of Jennifer, Andrew and Murison. Loved Nan Anne of Timothy and Ellen. Loving sister of Jan and loved partner of David. Relatives and friends of Anne are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Philips Catholic Church, Vista Pde Kotara this Tuesday morning 15th October 2019 funeral service commencing at 11am. A private cremation will follow. At Peace Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019