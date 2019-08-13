|
|
BRISSENDEN ANTHONY JAMES Passed away unexpectedly
Late of Islington
Aged 52 Years
Cherished husband of Rebecca. Loving father to Jack. Loving son and son in law. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends.
Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of ANTHONY'S Life on THURSDAY, 15th August 2019 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 1:00pm. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019