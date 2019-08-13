Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY BRISSENDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY JAMES BRISSENDEN

Add a Memory
ANTHONY JAMES BRISSENDEN Notice
BRISSENDEN ANTHONY JAMES Passed away unexpectedly

Late of Islington

Aged 52 Years



Cherished husband of Rebecca. Loving father to Jack. Loving son and son in law. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends.



Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of ANTHONY'S Life on THURSDAY, 15th August 2019 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 1:00pm. A private cremation will follow.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.