Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonina SERGEEV
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonina SERGEEV

Add a Memory
Antonina SERGEEV Notice
SERGEEV Antonina Formerly of

Elermore Vale

Passed away

17th July, 2019

Aged 84 Years



Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Claudia and Terry (dec'd), Alex and Karen, Anna and Ross, Alexi and Debbie. Loving grandmother of Nicholas, Andrew, Michael, James, Lauren, Jessica, Peter, John, and Natasha and great grandmother of their families.



The family and friends of Antonina are advised that her funeral service has taken place privately, in accordance with her wishes.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.