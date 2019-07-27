|
|
SERGEEV Antonina Formerly of
Elermore Vale
Passed away
17th July, 2019
Aged 84 Years
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Claudia and Terry (dec'd), Alex and Karen, Anna and Ross, Alexi and Debbie. Loving grandmother of Nicholas, Andrew, Michael, James, Lauren, Jessica, Peter, John, and Natasha and great grandmother of their families.
The family and friends of Antonina are advised that her funeral service has taken place privately, in accordance with her wishes.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019