ARNOLD WILLIAM GRANT

Late of Eleebana, formerly of Wallsend

Passed away peacefully

Surrounded by his loving family

5th July 2019

Aged 81 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Ros Grant. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lyndal and John, Craig and Mel. Cherished Papa of Brooke, Christian, Lilly, Abbey, and Mia. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of ARNOLD are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 12th July 2019, Service commencing at 9.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 10, 2019
