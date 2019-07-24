|
AGLAND Athol Wilbur Passed away peacefully on 19 July 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Merle (dec). Devoted dad of Lyn and Gail and father-in-law of Sandy and Steven. Much loved Fardy of Verity, Jordan, Chad and Rachel and four great grandchildren. Aged 98 years Family and friends are warmly invited to attend ATHOL'S Funeral Service to be held at St Matthew's Uniting Church, corner of Edgar & Charles Streets, Baulkham Hills on FRIDAY (July 26th, 2019) commencing at 10.30am. Following the service the cortege will proceed to Castlebrook Memorial Park, Windsor Road, Rouse Hill Phone (02) 9680 1344
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019