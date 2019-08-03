Home
Baden James LEIS

Baden James LEIS Notice
LEIS Baden James Passed away

peacefully

31st July 2019

surrounded by

his loving family



Aged 86 years



Late of Uniting Care Garden Suburb

Formerly of Lambton



Dearly loved husband of Patricia. Loving father and father-in-law of Paul and Gai, Kerrie (dec), Mark and Joslyn, Peter (dec), and David (dec). Much loved Pa of Kane (dec), Samuel, Ryan and Jordan.



Family and friends of BADEN are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St. Columba's Catholic Church, Lockyer Street, Adamstown this WEDNESDAY 7th August 2019 commencing at 11am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
