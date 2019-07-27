Home
Barbara Clare SHEPLEY

Barbara Clare SHEPLEY Notice
SHEPLEY, OAM. Barbara Clare Formerly Caldwell, nee Redfern.



Aged 85

0f Merewether



Beloved wife of Kenneth (dec.) Mother and mother-in-law of Dale, Amanda and Rod, Garth and Samantha. Loving Grandmother of Hannah, Caitlin, Jordan and Bryton.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Parry Street, Cooks Hill on Friday (August 02, 2019) at 10:30am.



Private cremation to follow



In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service in Barbara's honour.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019
