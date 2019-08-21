|
|
LOUGHTON (Formerly Kemp) BARBARA DAWN
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by her side
18th August 2019
Aged 84 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Dallas Kemp. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Toni and Derek, Sonia, and Jason. Loving Nanna of Nathan, Maddy, Zoe, Nadia, Jordan and her great grandson Noah. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of BARBARA are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Saturday 24th August 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 21, 2019