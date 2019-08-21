Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
BARBARA DAWN LOUGHTON

LOUGHTON (Formerly Kemp) BARBARA DAWN

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by her side

18th August 2019

Aged 84 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Dallas Kemp. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Toni and Derek, Sonia, and Jason. Loving Nanna of Nathan, Maddy, Zoe, Nadia, Jordan and her great grandson Noah. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of BARBARA are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Saturday 24th August 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
