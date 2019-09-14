Home
BARBARA JEAN HILL

BARBARA JEAN HILL Notice
HILL BARBARA JEAN Late of Maroba

Formerly of

Merewether

Passed away

peacefully 11.9.2019

Aged 85 Years



Much loved wife of Kevin(dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Naomi, Graham and Michelle. Adored Grandma of Lachlan, Megan and Shelley. Loving sister of Noel Winney.



Relatives and friends of BARBARA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on TUESDAY 17th September 2019 commencing at 10.00am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
