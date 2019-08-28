Home
BARBARA JEAN SIMPSON

BARBARA JEAN SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON (nee Harris) BARBARA JEAN

Late of Rankin Park

Passed away

24th August 2019

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Allan Simpson. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Ruth and Noel Hedges and fond aunt of Graeme, Anthony and Kim, and great aunt of Clinton, and Ebony. Loved cousin of Laurie Harris.



Barbara will also be sadly missed by the Harris, Oxford, and Rowe families and all her former colleagues from Watt St. Hospital.



The Family and Friends of BARBARA are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Monday 2nd September 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
