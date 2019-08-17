|
|
NEWALL (Nee: Nesbitt) Barbara Late of Argenton
Formerly of Toronto
Passed peacefully
6th August 2019
Aged 73 years
Dearly loved wife of Milton (Wheels). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michelle and Peter, Karen and Scott. Adored nan of Sean, Jessica, Joshua, Tianna and Caleb. Loved sister of Margaret (dec'd) and Christine. Loving daughter of the late Margaret and David Nesbitt.
Family and friends are advised Barbara's funeral took place privately at her request.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019