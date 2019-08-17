Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara NEWALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara NEWALL


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Barbara NEWALL Notice
NEWALL (Nee: Nesbitt) Barbara Late of Argenton

Formerly of Toronto

Passed peacefully

6th August 2019

Aged 73 years



Dearly loved wife of Milton (Wheels). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michelle and Peter, Karen and Scott. Adored nan of Sean, Jessica, Joshua, Tianna and Caleb. Loved sister of Margaret (dec'd) and Christine. Loving daughter of the late Margaret and David Nesbitt.



Family and friends are advised Barbara's funeral took place privately at her request.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.