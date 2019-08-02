Home
BECKETT Barry Passed away peacefully 30.07.2019 Aged 79 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved husband of JOAN. Loving father and father-in-law to ANTHONY and TRACEY, MICHAEL, KAREN and MATT PRYOR, CRAIG and RENAE. Much loved grandad to LIAM, ZAC, MIKAELA, AMY, CHLOE, TAHNI and great grandad to HUDSON. Cherished and respected member of the BECKETT and BRADFIELD families. Family and friends of BARRY are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Wescott St., Cessnock this MONDAY, 05.08.2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Coalfields Cancer Support Group may be left at the Church. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
