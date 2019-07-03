|
|
BOLTON Barry Late of Tuncurry
Formerly of Gloucester. Passed away peacefully on 27th June 2019
Aged 80 years
Beloved husband of Diane. Loving father to Wendy & Debbie. Proud and loving grandfather & great grandfather to Katie, Trent, Nicole, Hayden, Shayla, Pierce, Skylar & Halle. Survived by brother Kevin. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Barry's Graveside Funeral Service to be held at Tuncurry Lawn Cemetery on Monday 8th July 2019 commencing at 11.00am. In Lieu of flowers donations to Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service would be warmly appreciated.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019