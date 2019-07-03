Home
W T Howard Funerals
5 Flett Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
(02) 6552 1057
Barry BOLTON

Barry BOLTON Notice
BOLTON Barry Late of Tuncurry

Formerly of Gloucester. Passed away peacefully on 27th June 2019

Aged 80 years

Beloved husband of Diane. Loving father to Wendy & Debbie. Proud and loving grandfather & great grandfather to Katie, Trent, Nicole, Hayden, Shayla, Pierce, Skylar & Halle. Survived by brother Kevin. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Barry's Graveside Funeral Service to be held at Tuncurry Lawn Cemetery on Monday 8th July 2019 commencing at 11.00am. In Lieu of flowers donations to Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service would be warmly appreciated.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019
