MOSES Barry Edwin Late of Amaroo Aged Care, Charlestown
Formerly Belmont
Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family
21st July, 2019
Aged 88 Years
Dearly loved husband of Val. Much loved father of Greg 'Peck' (dec'd), and Ruth. Loved and adored 'Bazza' of Chelsea. Sadly missed by the Moses family, and all who knew him.
The family and friends of Barry are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held at Swansea Belmont Surf Life Saving Club, 118 Ungala Rd, Blacksmiths, this Friday 26th July, 2019, service commencing at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Barry, donations to 'Ronald McDonald House- Hunter' may be made at the service.
'At Peace'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019