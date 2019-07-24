Home
More Obituaries for Barry MOSES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Edwin MOSES

Barry Edwin MOSES Notice
MOSES Barry Edwin Late of Amaroo Aged Care, Charlestown

Formerly Belmont

Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family

21st July, 2019

Aged 88 Years



Dearly loved husband of Val. Much loved father of Greg 'Peck' (dec'd), and Ruth. Loved and adored 'Bazza' of Chelsea. Sadly missed by the Moses family, and all who knew him.



The family and friends of Barry are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held at Swansea Belmont Surf Life Saving Club, 118 Ungala Rd, Blacksmiths, this Friday 26th July, 2019, service commencing at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Barry, donations to 'Ronald McDonald House- Hunter' may be made at the service.



'At Peace'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019
