Barry James SCOTMAN

Barry James SCOTMAN Notice
SCOTMAN Barry James 1st July 2019

Aged 87 years

Of Fern Bay

Formerly of

Armidale NSW



Dearly loved husband of Lillian. Loving father and father-in-law of Paul and Linda, John, Susanne and Mark. Much loved granddad to his 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to the Scotman and Campbell families.



Family and Friends are invited to attend BARRY's Funeral Liturgy to be held in St Peter-In-Chains Catholic Church, Dunbar St, Stockton on FRIDAY 5/7/19 at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019
