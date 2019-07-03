|
|
SCOTMAN Barry James 1st July 2019
Aged 87 years
Of Fern Bay
Formerly of
Armidale NSW
Dearly loved husband of Lillian. Loving father and father-in-law of Paul and Linda, John, Susanne and Mark. Much loved granddad to his 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to the Scotman and Campbell families.
Family and Friends are invited to attend BARRY's Funeral Liturgy to be held in St Peter-In-Chains Catholic Church, Dunbar St, Stockton on FRIDAY 5/7/19 at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019