BARRY MAXWELL REED

BARRY MAXWELL REED Notice
REED BARRY MAXWELL Late of Koombahla

Formerly of

Toronto

Passed away

4h July 2019

Aged 85 years



Much loved father and father-in-law of Kim & Thomas Moore, Mark & Robyn, Barry & Annette, Michael & Robyn, Alicia & Tony Wells. Loving pop of Matthew, Benjamin, Jonathan, Tree, Chad, Troy, Elizabeth, Todd, Jason, Christopher, Rachael, Nathan & Ryan. Loving old-pop of Zachary, Lachlan, Nate, Jada, Koby, Tate, Kaih, Pace, Florence, Nash, Thea & Harvey. Loved brother of Charmaine and Neil.



Family and friends of Barry are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Thursday 11th July 2019. Memorial service commencing at 9.30am.





Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 8 to July 10, 2019
