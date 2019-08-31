Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry BLACKWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry William Ronald Mavis Clare BLACKWELL

Add a Memory
Barry William Ronald Mavis Clare BLACKWELL In Memoriam
IN LOVING MEMORY BLACKWELL Barry William 26.4.50 - 31.8.2004 Our beautiful, carefree brother-in- law, uncle and mate. Ronald 10.8.1922 - 24.8.2009 Our beautiful, funloving father-in- law and Poppy Ron. Mavis Clare 21.1.1925 - 1.9.2009 Our loving, caring and adored mother-in-law and Nanny Macey. We love and miss you all so very much. Not a day goes by that we don't think of you. Take care of Kerry, Dad and Poppy Kerry (and behave yourselves). Together again for eternity Love from Yvonne, Fran, Sam and Pete, Lara and Daniel, Sash and Grant, Sharni and families.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.