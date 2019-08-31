|
IN LOVING MEMORY BLACKWELL Barry William 26.4.50 - 31.8.2004 Our beautiful, carefree brother-in- law, uncle and mate. Ronald 10.8.1922 - 24.8.2009 Our beautiful, funloving father-in- law and Poppy Ron. Mavis Clare 21.1.1925 - 1.9.2009 Our loving, caring and adored mother-in-law and Nanny Macey. We love and miss you all so very much. Not a day goes by that we don't think of you. Take care of Kerry, Dad and Poppy Kerry (and behave yourselves). Together again for eternity Love from Yvonne, Fran, Sam and Pete, Lara and Daniel, Sash and Grant, Sharni and families.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019