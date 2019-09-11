Home
Basil George WILLIAMSON

Basil George WILLIAMSON Notice
WILLIAMSON Basil George Late of Hawkins Masonic Village

Formerly of Stockton

Passed peacefully surrounded

by His loving family

9th September, 2019

Aged 94 Years



Dearly loved husband of The Late Margaret 'Betty' Williamson. Much loved father and father-in-law of Patricia & Grahame, Margaret & John, Michael & Julieanne, Timothy & Maria, Darren & Susan. Loved and adored Pop of his 20 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Williamson and Kelly families.



The family and friends of Basil are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life, to be held in Holy Cross Catholic Church, Oakland St, Glendale this Friday 13th September, 2019 service commencing at 10:30am.



'Together Again'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
