|
|
JENKINS Berice Joy Passed away peacefully 06.07.2019 Aged 89 years Late of Largs Formerly of Shortland Beloved wife of HENRY (dec'd). Loving mother, mother-in-law, grand- mother and great grandmother to MARILYN and NEIL, GRAEME and DINESE, KARYN, DARYL and LYNITA and their families. A loving member of the JENKINS and BULL families. Family and Friends of BERICE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Salvation Army Citadel, Bunning Ave., Rutherford this SATURDAY 13.07.2019 at 11:00am. A private interment will follow. "Promoted to Glory" C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4932 7744 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 10, 2019