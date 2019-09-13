|
INNES Bernard Francis "Bernie" Passed away peacefully 11-09-2019 Aged 79 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved husband of MARIE. Loving father and father-in-law to MARK and DAVID (both dec'd), LOUISE and GREG OAKLEY. A loved member of the INNES and MURPHY FAMILIES. Family and Friends of BERNIE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, Barton St., Kurri Kurri this MONDAY, 16-09-2019 at 1.00pm; thence for interment in the Lawn Cemetery, Kurri Kurri. C.R.SMYTH & SON 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019