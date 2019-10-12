|
|
SCHAFER Beryl Eileen 5th October 2019
Aged 92 years
Of Kotara South
Dearly loved wife of Noel. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Valerie Bridge, Robert Schafer (dec), Lynette (dec) and Len Maslen, Brenda and Greg Powell, Garry Schafer (dec), Christine Schafer (dec), Sandra and Peter Feenan, Warren Schafer and Christine Daniels. Loved grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of their families. Loved aunt and great aunt.
Family and Friends are advised that according to Beryl'swishes a private service has been held.
Beryl's family wish to thank Mercy Hospice staff for their professional care and friends for their love and support.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019